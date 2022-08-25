Academy CEO Confirms 95th Oscars Will Have a Host

The Academy Awards have been slowly phasing out the use of a host ever since Kevin Hart was removed as host back in 2018 due to controversial comments. Without Hart, the awards show proved that they didn't really need a host and that presenters could definitely substitute for the position. The awards show has been without a host for the last four years and it hasn't really affected much about the process. You would think that the Academy would keep moving on with a host, but it seems that won't be the case. Before the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences holds their all member meeting on September 17, newly appointed CEO Bill Kramer answered some questions where he revealed that he plans to bring back a host for the next Oscars.

definitely want a host," Kramer revealed. "A host is very important to us, we are committed to having a host on the show this year and we are already looking at some key partners on that."

During the last Academy Awards Will Smith made a pretty bold decision in slapping Chris Rock for comments the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith was forced to resign from The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and released a statement. The actor was punished for his actions at the awards show and a bunch of his upcoming projects have even been put on the back burner. You can read Smith's resignation below.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

