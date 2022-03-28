Video: Watch Uncensored Clip of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple’s expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.

Smith had suddenly walked up, and in the broadcast in the United States and other parts of the world, there was a brief glitch and it all suddenly was muted while Smith could be seen mouthing words to Rock. But in other parts of the world, this moment was left uncensored and thus video of the full altercation and what was said is now available. You can see the altercation in question below as spotted via the Japanese broadcast as noted by Timothy Burke on Twitter:

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

This moment was a pretty huge surprise as many fans online seemed to believe it was yet another planned skit of some sort, but given the odd editing of the moment for many it’s very much real. Seeing the uncensored version only makes it hit home that much more, and it was certainly a moment to remember for the first major Oscars with a full attendance crowd in the midst of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Smith himself is attending the 94th Academy Awards for nominations in the Best Actor and Best Picture category for his work on King Richard, as both producer and starring role of Richard Williams. Will Smith actually took home the win for Best Actor in a Leading Role, so if you wanted to check it out King Richard is now streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros describes the film as such, “King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).