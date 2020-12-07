Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Tease Making Another Movie Together

✖

Together again. Three-time co-stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore appeared to tease a fourth collaboration when accepting their honor for "Dynamic Duo" during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. The virtual event aired in place of the annual awards ceremony celebrated the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now, including the Sandler-Barrymore combination spanning three decades: 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates, and 2014's Blended. Appearing together via video connection at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sandler and Barrymore said their next movie for the new decade "has to be special":

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore told Sandler.

"Drew, it's 2020," he replied. "So you know what that means!" When Barrymore asked whether it means that "everything sucks," Sandler clarified: "Yeah, that's true, but also it's a new decade, so we get to make another movie together."

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿 CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

Barrymore suggests waiting "until we find something amazing," adding, "We do have ten years."

"Nine years and one month," Sandler says. Barrymore points out it "has to be special," saying they need to create a duo as "iconic as Julia and Robbie, Henry and Lucy," referring to their characters in The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates, respectively, "and... what were our names in Blended again?"

"I forget. Jack and Jill?" Sandler quips of the movie where he plays double roles as a set of male and female twins.

"No, you did that movie without me," Barrymore replies. "And that actress you got to play Jill was horrible!" Watch their playful interaction in the acceptance video above.

Sandler recently told ET he would reunite with Barrymore "any time" she wants to, acknowledging her busy schedule as the host of The Drew Barrymore Show airing on CBS.

"Of course. Any time Drew wants to — she's gotta tell me and then I'll do it. But now she's busy with that show. I love her on the show," Sandler said when asked about another Sandler-Barrymore project. "She's cool [and] solid as rock, just like she is in real life. [She] just knows how to talk to you [and] make you say, 'Hmmm, maybe I'll discuss this with you.' I always open up when I talk to Drew. She's gonna do that with the whole world."