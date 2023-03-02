Adam Sandler to Receive "King of Comedy" Award

Adam Sandler has spent decades as a comedy icon, bringing laughs to multiple generations in the process. From Saturday Night Live to his recent run on Netflix, the Sandman continues to be one of the most beloved comedic voices in history. Academy Awards may have eluded Sandler over the years, but he will be honored with a different award this weekend, celebrating the great work over the course of his career.

On Wednesday, Variety revealed that Sandler will be given the King of Comedy award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Sandler has been a staple at the Kids' Choice Awards throughout his career, winning a total of 10 statues from the show. On March 4th, Sandler will accept his King of Comedy Award while sitting on a giant throne.

"I've had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza, and I'll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!!" Sandler told Variety in a statement regarding the award. "Love to all!!!"

"Kids' Choice Awards this year is unique in that we've replaced the straightforward awards show formula with a magic-infused journey that leads the audience, our hosts Charli and Nate and all our honorees on a trip through tech-enhanced performances, surreal set pieces and of course, tons of slime," said Paul J. Medford, Nickelodeon vice president of unscripted current series and Kids' Choice Awards executive producer. "It's definitely the alternate universe-version of an awards show, and we can't wait for everyone to see it."

This year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air on March 4th at 7 pm ET/PT, and it will be simulcast across several networks. Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, TVLand, CMT, MTV2, and the Nick Jr. channel will all be airing the show at the same time. It will also be streaming live on Nick.com and the Nick app. CBS Mornings' Nate Burelson will be hosting the Kids' Choice Awards alongside influencer Charli D'Amelio.

Are you excited to see Adam Sandler recognized for his iconic comedy career? Let us know in the comments!