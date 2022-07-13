Adam Sandler Sets Next Movie at Netflix

The partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler is continuing with a brand new feature film at the streamer. Sandler has a production deal with Netflix that has seen him release several successful films, including the critically acclaimed Hustle, and Murder Mystery, one of the most-watched original movies in Netflix history. Sandler has a sequel to Murder Mystery on the way, along with a new coming-of-age movie called You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The film, based on the novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, will see Sandler star alongside his entire family. His wife, Jackie, will star in the film, as will his two teenage daughters, Sunny and Sadie. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will also represent a reunion between Sandler and Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel.

Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzman are set to appear as a part of the ensemble class, which also includes Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor, and Ivory Baker.

Crush filmmaker Sammi Cohen will be directing You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, with a script from Work It scribe Alison Peck. In addition to starring, Sandler will be producing the film alongside Happy Madison collaborator Tim Herlihy, Leslie Morgenstein, and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is set in the early-2000s and tells the story of a teenager named Stacey Friedman. In the lead up to her bat mitzvah, she discovers her best friend, Lydia Katz, kissing her longtime crush, Andy Goldfarb. As the title suggests, this act leads Stacey to bar her best friend from one of the most important events of her young life.

There has been no release window revealed for Sandler's latest just yet, but there is definitely potential for the film to eventually get a sequel. Rosenbloom's novel has a sequel titled We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah.

Are you excited for a new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!