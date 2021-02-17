Adam Sandler Recreates Happy Gilmore's Famous Golf Swing for 25th Anniversary

✖

Twenty-five years after its release, Happy Gilmore remains one of Adam Sandler's most beloved films -- and Sandler himself took to social media today to give fans a look at the closest thing they're likely to get to Happy Gilmore at 50: he recreated Happy's trademark golf swing on a course, and set his phone up as a camera to capture the moment, which he of course dedicated to Shooter McGavin, his onscreen rival played by Christopher McDonald. Not to be outdone, McDonald shared his own video in response to Sandler's, making this one of the lowest-key digital movie reunions of the COVID era.

The two short videos are a sign that the actors still love these characters, even after all these years. Heck, it appears as though McDonald's Twitter handle might just be Shooter McGavin? Crazy.

You can check the two videos out below.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

The Shooter McGavin account also tagged Sandler in a message saying, "how about joining Shooter on the 9th green at 9 tonight to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore? We can bury the hatchet once and for all." The account tagged Ben Stiller's account, too, suggesting he come along.

While Sandler currently has an overall deal with Netflix and has been creating original movies for the streaming giant for years, Happy Gilmore wasn't grandfathered in, and is streaming on HBO Max.

All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf. When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her. With his powerful driving skills and foulmouthed attitude, Happy becomes an unlikely golf hero -- much to the chagrin of the well-mannered golf professionals.