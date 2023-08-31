AGBO Announces "No Sleep 'til Film Fest" To Celebrate Short Films From Around the World

Last night, AGBO -- the production company run by Joe and Anthony Russo -- announced the return of their filmmaking competition, "No Sleep 'til Film Fest," which invites filmmakers from all over the world to make a short film in only 48 hours. Part of AGBO's commitment to championing new voices in the arts, the two-day festival challenges participants to make bite-sized films, three minutes or less, for a chance to win prizes and mentorship from the independent studio. The virtual festival will be open world-wide for submissions from September 29 through October 1, with a creative prompt released online September 29 at 5 p.m. PT; filmmakers will have 48 hours to create and submit their films based on the prompt by 5 p.m. PT on October 1. Winners will be announced November 8.

AGBO's "No Sleep 'til Film Fest" received over 1,400 submissions from over 60 countries over the past two years of the festival. 2022 winners included P E N, directed by Waldo Levendal (South Africa), Trade, directed by Joel Phillips (Australia), and Movie, The Film: A Motion Picture, directed by Clay Lacey.

The panel of judges include AGBO Co-Founders Anthony and Joe Russo, Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Innovation Officer Jake Aust, Chief Marketing Officer Marian Koltai-Levine, President of Film Michael Disco and President of Television Scott Nemes. The AGBO executives will select three winning films to premiere across the AGBOVERSE as well as AGBO's social channels, and winners will receive prizes provided in sponsorship by RED Digital Camera, GoPro, Microsoft, Blackmagic Design, AGBO, and Red Bull.

First place will receive a RED Komodo Starter Pack, a new GoPro action camera, a Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft, a copy of DaVinci Resolve Studio from Blackmagic Design, AGBO merch and a Red Bull swag bag [Red Bull Records customized U-Turn Turntable, Custom Speaker, a collection of Vinyl from Red Bull Records, Swell Water Bottle.] Both runners up will receive a new camera from GoPro, a Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft, a copy of DaVinci Resolve Studio from Blackmagic Design, merch from AGBO and a swag bag from Red Bull.

All three winners will join the AGBO Storytellers Collective, an alumni network of participants from other AGBO fellowship programs. The current Storytellers Collective members will also participate in judging, selecting an additional winning filmmaker to receive the "AGBO Storytellers Collective Award" and join the alumni network.

To join the competition and to view official rules and guidelines, filmmakers can visit https://AGBO.com/NoSleep AGBO's "No Sleep 'til Film Fest" will open for submissions September 29, 2023 and close October 1, 2023. There is no entry fee, the festival is free to enter and open to filmmakers worldwide.