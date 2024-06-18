Agent Recon: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Chuck Norris and Marc Singer's New Movie

Marc Singer has no use for working with rookies. Even super powered ones.

Quiver Distribution has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at Agent Recon, an upcoming action/sci-fi film starring Chuck Norris and Marc Singer. You can check the clip out above, in which you get the hilariously unsettling line "you get the keys to the kingdom to this rookie." The movie will pit two direct-to-home action icons against one another (and, y'know...aliens). The clip features Singer (The Beastmaster) and a number of supporting actors from the film, who make up one of the primary strike teams in-story.

Agent Recon is written, directed by and stars Derek Ting (Agent Revelation), with Singer and Norris as the headliners and a cast that also includes Derek Ting, Nikki Leigh, Jason Scott Jenkins, Sylvia Kwan, and more.

Yeah -- back to the clip in question: that "rookie" is Ting's character, who...well...has super powers. So he's a pretty valuable asset regardless of his level of experience.

A covert military task force tracks a mysterious energy disturbance at a secret base in New Mexico that is suspected of experimenting on alien technology. Once there, the team encounters an unknown being of extraordinary strength and speed, and the ability to control an army of mindless warriors. The trio must fight through the unstoppable hordes to prevent humanity's demise.

Quiver Distribution will release Agent Recon On Demand and On Digital on Friday, June 21.