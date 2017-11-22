The ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ Melting Agent Toht Candle Is Back

The legendary Agent Toht candle was first released several years ago, but getting it outside of the UK was an expensive proposition. Now fans in the U.S. can reenact the scene in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark without breaking the bank.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

If you would like to experience the ambiance that only melting Agent Toht's face off can provide, you can order the candle right here for $24.99. It's very satisfying, not to mention ideal for a romantic dinner. Besides, practical effects are the best.

Now if we could only get this Stranger Things Eleven candle in the states. I'm sure it won't be long.

Product Specifications:

• Melting Toht Candle

• Wax candle lets you burn Nazi Gestapo agent Toht's face off

• Just like in Raiders of the Lost Ark only a lot slower

• With less eye-rolling and skeleton bits

• Dimensions: 6 1/2" tall

• Weight: 7 oz.