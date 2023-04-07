The greatest basketball player of all time inspires the greatest basketball shoe ever made in AIR, director Ben Affleck's true story about Nike landing rookie NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Fans can hoop it up with the official AIR: Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a slam-dunk collection of '80s hits featured in the movie now playing exclusively in theaters. Consisting of 13 tracks from such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, and REO Speedwagon, the AIR soundtrack is available digitally now and will release on CD (June 2nd), on Amazon exclusive edition audio cassette tape (June 23rd), and on vinyl (September 15th).

Award-winning music supervisor Andrea von Foerster (Yellowstone, 500 Days of Summer) curated the songs from the movie, about the game-changing partnership between Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division before it revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan shoe. The film follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line — Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), Howard White (Chris Tucker), and Nike founder Phil Knight (Affleck) — as they court a legend and his uncompromising mother (Viola Davis).

(Photo: Amazon)

Listen to the AIR soundtrack and see the complete track list below.

AIR Movie Soundtrack List



"Money for Nothing" – Dire Straits "Blister in the Sun" – Violent Femmes "Ain't Nobody" – Chaka Khan "Sister Christian" – Night Ranger "All I Need is a Miracle" – Mike + The Mechanics "Born in the U.S.A." – Bruce Springsteen "Sirius" – The Alan Parsons Project "Rock the Casbah" – The Clash "My Adidas" – Run-D.M.C. "In a Big Country" – Big Country "Tempted" – Squeeze "Time After Time" – Cyndi Lauper "Can't Fight This Feeling" – REO Speedwagon

Listen to the AIR Soundtrack



Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis, AIR is now playing in theaters.