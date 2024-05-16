Airbnb Announces Incredibles-Themed Icons House

Today, Airbnb announced the launch of a new Icons experience based on The Incredibles. Fans of Pixar's family superhero classic can sign up starting next week to step into the world of the movie, with its retro-futiristic look, its superhero fashion, and a look inside Edna Mode's lab. The Incredibles announcement follows on the heels of last week's announcement of the first 11 Icons, including the immersive X-Men '97 X-mansion, which ComicBook had an opportunity to visit recently.

Airbnb describes Icons as "a groundbreaking new category featuring extraordinary experiences hosted by the world's greatest icons across music, film, art, sports, and beyond," which "offer fans the unique opportunity to step into worlds that have only existed inside their imaginations."

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Incredibles, Airbnb today launches the ultimate fusion of fashion and heroism with an experience hosted by The Incredibles' own icon, Edna Mode. Here's how they describe the experience:

(Photo: Spencer Lowell)

Nestled in a sleek, minimalist haven, Edna's home is a modern masterpiece that has witnessed the footsteps of generations of Supers. Now, lucky guests will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring their own creative superpowers to life, by designing their very own customized supersuit.

As the experience host, Edna herself will guide you through a day of pure inspiration and innovation:

(Photo: Spencer Lowell)

Step into Style: Upon arrival, you will be immersed in the chic ambiance of Edna's abode. From her captivating artwork to her curated collection of the finest supersuits, every corner exudes creativity and sophistication.

Craft Your Identity: Venture into Edna's lab, where a team of expert designers awaits to bring guests' Super vision to life. With their guidance, embark on the journey of creating a supersuit tailored specifically to your unique powers and personality.

Channel your Inner Edna: step inside Edna's closet to explore her monochromatic wardrobe and try her accessories on for size.

Following the visit, bookings will open Friday, May 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT for 15 total experiences for up to 4 guests each, occurring in early June at $0.

Airbnb Icons

If you want to get a sense for the Icons series of experiences, you can check out our walk through the X-Mansion here. Here's what Brandon Davis had to say about it: "Overall, the X-Mansion by Airbnb was a remarkable experience. It's such an immersive location that one can only hope more fans get to experience it and full advantage of its existence is taken. Perhaps ahead of Season 2, the cast and crew can do their interviews out of such an incredible locations, though this particular property may not be standing until that day."