Aladdin First Reactions From Early Screenings Arrive Online

Aladdin has dropped an early screening for select audiences ahead of its release. After watching […]

By

Aladdin has dropped an early screening for select audiences ahead of its release. After watching the remake of the classic Disney animated film, the reactions are a mixed bag but have been mostly positive. Many critics felt the need to preface their sentiments with the low expectations they had going into the screening, emerging from the musical live-action film pleasantly surprised.

This new Aladdin movie is an updated, live-action version of the classic Disney animated film from 1992. While some of the early promos and teasers made it look like this would simply be a shot-for-shot retelling of the original story, the full-length trailer confirms that there will be plenty of differences, many centered around the portrayal of the Genie. Robin Williams delivered an iconic performance as the blue wish-granter in the animated film, but Will Smith takes over in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation, delivering a much different performance.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to Aladdin

DigitalSpy

DigitalSpy calls the film “lavish and enjoyable” while complimenting Mena Massoud/Naomi Scott. They also note that Will Smith brings “fun energy” to the Genie but admit the CGI of the character is not up to par. 

Cashin

Rory Cashin says most of the things people are worried about in regards to Aladdin are actually going to pay off, “especially anything Will Smith-related.” For Cashin, the MVP is Billy Magnussen. 

Leadbeater

Leadbeater loved the middle third of the movie and wished for more of it but was none too fond of Jafar.

Jones

Andrew Jones dubs Aladdin as a “musical fantasy adventure” where the “jokers are strong” and “Smith’s Geneie is a lot of fun.” Jones notes that it could’ve benefited from being a bit shorter. 

Gaudion

“Guy Ritchie doesn’t have a particularly good grasp on musical sequences,” Andrew Gaudion points out, having enjoyed the majority of the film otherwise. 

Joe

Joe Passmore admits his expectations were low for Aladdin but ultimately had a good time watching the film as it “was so much more fun than it had the right to be.” Also points out the movie is better than Dumbo.

Wales

Hannah Wales shared a similar sentiment, leaving the theater thinking she “actually quite liked” Aladdin. “It’s not perfect by any means but I’m pleasantly surprised.”

