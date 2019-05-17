Aladdin First Reactions From Early Screenings Arrive Online

Aladdin has dropped an early screening for select audiences ahead of its release. After watching the remake of the classic Disney animated film, the reactions are a mixed bag but have been mostly positive. Many critics felt the need to preface their sentiments with the low expectations they had going into the screening, emerging from the musical live-action film pleasantly surprised.

This new Aladdin movie is an updated, live-action version of the classic Disney animated film from 1992. While some of the early promos and teasers made it look like this would simply be a shot-for-shot retelling of the original story, the full-length trailer confirms that there will be plenty of differences, many centered around the portrayal of the Genie. Robin Williams delivered an iconic performance as the blue wish-granter in the animated film, but Will Smith takes over in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation, delivering a much different performance.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to Aladdin…

DigitalSpy

#Aladdin Thoughts: A lavish and enjoyable retelling, but not enough of A Whole New World to fully succeed.



Mena Massoud/Naomi Scott are great, while Will Smith brings a fun energy to his take on the Genie, even if the CGI lets him down. The less said about Jafar, the better 😬 pic.twitter.com/LTJfkVZKYn — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) May 8, 2019

DigitalSpy calls the film “lavish and enjoyable” while complimenting Mena Massoud/Naomi Scott. They also note that Will Smith brings “fun energy” to the Genie but admit the CGI of the character is not up to par.

Cashin

Can confirm that the majority of your concerns about #Aladdin, especially anything Will Smith-related, will vanish once that first big song kicks in, but my pick for MVP has got to be @BillyMagnussen! He might just be a comedy genius in waiting. pic.twitter.com/0rMs5S0axn — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) May 8, 2019

Rory Cashin says most of the things people are worried about in regards to Aladdin are actually going to pay off, “especially anything Will Smith-related.” For Cashin, the MVP is Billy Magnussen.

Leadbeater

The middle courting act with Aladdin playing off Jasmine and Genie is so clearly the best part the movie actually rushes to get there. I wish it had been able to even more lean into what worked https://t.co/vdsvufeW2F — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) May 16, 2019

Leadbeater loved the middle third of the movie and wished for more of it but was none too fond of Jafar.

Wasn’t too fussed by this guy though… pic.twitter.com/NiXJfF8QZg — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) May 16, 2019

Jones

So #Aladdin is Disney’s second-best recent remake, after Pete’s Dragon.



Proudly a musical fantasy adventure, the jokes are strong, Smith’s Genie is a lot of fun, the human leads work well. It’s 20 minutes too long, but works a charm for the entire run.

Will Smith credits rap!!! — Andrew Jones (@EthanRunt) May 8, 2019

Andrew Jones dubs Aladdin as a “musical fantasy adventure” where the “jokers are strong” and “Smith’s Geneie is a lot of fun.” Jones notes that it could’ve benefited from being a bit shorter.

Gaudion

Yes, Guy Ritchie doesn’t have a particularly good grasp on musical sequences, but otherwise I found #Aladdin to be quite funny, rather sweet and charmingly earnest. — Andrew Gaudion (@AndyGaudion93) May 17, 2019

“Guy Ritchie doesn’t have a particularly good grasp on musical sequences,” Andrew Gaudion points out, having enjoyed the majority of the film otherwise.

Joe

My expectations were in the gutter, but #Aladdin was so much more fun than it had the right to be. The two leads were great and the visuals were amazing. Much better than Dumbo. — Joe (@JoePassmore) May 16, 2019

Joe Passmore admits his expectations were low for Aladdin but ultimately had a good time watching the film as it “was so much more fun than it had the right to be.” Also points out the movie is better than Dumbo.

Wales

I had the lowest of expectations going into #Aladdin but you know what? I actually quite liked it! It’s not perfect by any means but I’m pleasantly surprised. pic.twitter.com/2ecF3QMnwb — Hannah Wales (@hannahwalesy) May 16, 2019

Hannah Wales shared a similar sentiment, leaving the theater thinking she “actually quite liked” Aladdin. “It’s not perfect by any means but I’m pleasantly surprised.”