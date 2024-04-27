Tron Ares: Cameron Monaghan Praises Visual Style

TRON: Ares just got a surprise update from Cameron Monaghan. The Star Wars: Jedi Survivor actor visited Calgary Expo 2024 and spoke during a panel. Monaghan was asked about TRON: Ares and what he's excited for in the Disney sequel. The star is teasing the visual dimensions of the movie and credited Joachim Rønning for crafting a space on-set that was so entertaining that he forgot this was work sometimes. They've been filming a lot recently, and Tron fans have been waiting a long time for this sequel. So, it's just nice to hear any information about the forthcoming movie. Check out what else Monaghan had to say right here.

"I think this movie is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective," Monaghan said (Credit to Agents of Fandom for being in attendance during the panel!). "I would come to the set on days I wasn't working just to see the amazing sets they were creating. I love the visual and technical aspects of film making."

TRON: Ares Gives Fans First Look

Earlier this year, Disney gave fans their first look at TRON: Ares. The image saw a new program standing looking away from the audience. Strangely, that identity disc area doesn't look a lot like what we've seen in the franchise previously. Clearly, the company is excited for people to see what they've got cooking. More details are sure to come in the later months of this year.

"I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," Joachim Rønning said of the new film. "TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

Disney's official synopsis for the movie reads: "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

Making TRON: Legacy Build On Previous Entries

A big part of the Tron franchise is pushing technology forward. Each previous entry makes it a point to work with CGI technology at the bleeding edge of the medium. The result is blockbusters that really feel different from a lot of other science fiction entries. With TRON: Ares poised to take things back to the real-world, the possibilities are going to be even more open than before. Producer Justin Springer told ComicBook.com that Disney is keeping that technology aspect alive during the production of Ares.

"We want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it," Springer said during our conversation. "And I think now the ideas that we've explored in TRON and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time ... but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

TRON: Ares leaves the grid on October 10, 2025.

Are you excited to hear more about the new Tron? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!