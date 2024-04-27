Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Rampages Past Box Office Milestone

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has become one of the biggest movies of the MonsterVerse. Before we witnessed the king of the monsters and Skull Island's ruler taking on Shimo and the Skar King, the future of Legendary Pictures' kaiju-packed universe seemed to be a mystery. Luckily, Apple TV+ has confirmed a second season for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and spin-offs, but The New Empire reign is far from finished in theaters around the world.

As of the writing of this article, The New Empire has passed $500 million at the worldwide box office. This is all the more surprising considering that Godzilla x Kong was one of the most inexpensive entries of the MonsterVerse so far, as the production budget reportedly cost around $135 million USD. When it comes to the crossover film's North American box office, The New Empire sits upon around $176 million USD. According to predictions, these recent figures mean that the latest crossover featuring Kong and Godzilla will wrap its run in theaters from $575 to $600 Million USD.

What Does The Future Hold For The MonsterVerse?

While Apple TV+ is going all-in when it comes to the MonsterVerse, the future remains a mystery for the kaiju on the silver screen. No crossover sequel has been confirmed for a theatrical release, though director Adam Wingard has hinted that he has plenty of ideas for the giant beasts' future.

In our positive review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, our own Spencer Perry noted that the latest MonsterVerse entry was far different from many of the other projects that came before it, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire begins with perhaps the hardest pivot possible from 2014's Godzilla, the start of Legendary's MonsterVerse. While Gareth Edwards' kaiju epic built up to Godzilla using his atomic breath in a moment that forced the audience to wait on the edge of their seat to marvel at its power, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes sure to have him deploy the ability within minutes of the film starting, killing another Titan in a shower of green goo like it's powered by Nickelodeon's trademark slime. In that moment, which occurs just before the title card, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire wastes no time to make sure audiences are well aware that this movie is not that movie, and it knows exactly why you are here."

