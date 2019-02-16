‘Aladdin’: The Fresh Prince Becomes the Genie in Hilarious Meme

Ever since the world got its first official glimpse of Will Smith as Aladdin‘s Genie, the memes have come out in full force. However, one posted to Twitter by Fresh Daily might be the winner.

“Yo I’m out, goodnight,” they wrote.

As you can see, they took the images of Smith using blue spray paint in the iconic opening credits for Fresh Prince of Bel Air and followed it up with the genie picture, making it look like he just spray painted himself blue. It matches up pretty perfectly!

Many people were quick to comment on the hilarious post.

“GENIE-US!!,” @SapphicSteph wrote.

“Greatest tweet of all-time,” @JoelakaMaG commented.

“This is good social media,” @TheNotoriousKDD added.

The jokes about Smith’s genie look have been coming in hot. Here are some of the Internet’s best comparison tweets:

Fans have also been doing weird things with Smith’s look like turning him into Shrek.

In addition to the classic blue, Aladdin director Guy Ritchie previously said he wanted the character to resemble a body-building dad in the 1970s.

“There’s a particular type of physicality that I grew up with that I was keen on, that 1970s body builder look — not inflicted by steroids but by lifting vast amounts of weight and eating vast amounts of food — so I just want a genie with abs, a genie that looks like he can move stuff,” Ritchie explained. “I did want a traditional demi-God, someone who looked like a big, strong dad. I didn’t want a genie that looks like all he can do is eat either, that is the way you end up going.

“I wanted a muscular 1970s dad — he was big enough to feel like a force, not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room.”

Guy Ritchie directs the new Aladdin movie on a script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

