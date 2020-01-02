Zelda Williams Tries To Get Her Dad Robin Williams’ Characters On Disney Instagram Filter

If you’ve been online sometime in the past week, you’ve probably seen one of those videos of users being sorted into Disney characters above their heads. The trend stems from Instagram, and now Zelda Williams is trying her hand at getting matched to some characters near and dear to her heart. Arno Partissimo is the person behind the trend, as the designer of the popular filter. The filter actually scans the user’s face and lands on a character from the company’s large catalog. As with anything using a random number generator, the results can be equal parts spooky and equal parts head-scratching. Williams’ experience ended up being of the more magical variety as she tried the filter out for herself and got a pleasant surprised. As the choices cycle through at breakneck speed, it is only right that the image would land on the Genie from Aladdin. As most Disney fans and 90s kids know, her father Robin Williams voiced the fast-talking magic-user in the 1992 animated film.

A lot of consternation cropped up on Twitter after the live-action remake’s cast was announced and Will Smith had the tough task of following after the legend. For his part, the beloved actor took a very specific approach to the role instead of trying to go note for note as the late comedian. The result feels more natural when he’s doing Will Smith than Will Smith trying to crack wise like Robin Williams. It also looked like those choices absolutely worked as Aladdin raked in the money at the box office last year.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said to Entertainment Weekly. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

“[He] infused the character with a timeless version of himself. I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

“I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” Smith concluded. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

Zelda Williams also paid homage to her lineage during Halloween when she decided to dress up as Link from Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda game series. Williams has also live-streamed Nintendo’s latest mainline Legend of Zelda release, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for charity back in 2017. She honored her father back then as many joined her on a Twitch stream to raise awareness and money for The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. That group dedicated to awarding grants for research into mental illness.