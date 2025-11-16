Alan Ritchson’s New Prime Video Action Movie Is an Instant Success (Despite Terrible Reviews)

Attempting to find the correlation between the streaming numbers this new action flick is bringing in against the reviews that it’s received feels like a Herculean task. With a whopping 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems impossible that it would manage to land the second-highest spot on Flix Patrol’s Top 10 streaming list for Amazon this week—and yet, it did.

Playdate, starring Alan Ritchson and Kevin James, is a story about a newly unemployed accountant named Brian (James) as he adjusts to life as a full time stepdad. With little else to do with his time, he agrees to a playdate for his stepson with a newly met and incredibly charming stay-at-home dad (Ritchson). Expecting a run-of-the-mill afternoon, Brian finds himself fighting for his life as he, Jeff, and their kids are chased after by murderous mercenaries. Well, it certainly sounds absurd enough to earn those high streaming numbers and low ratings by audiences and critics alike.

“All you have to do is be funny, and this absolutely was not,” said Rachel Wagner of Rachel’s Reviews. And honestly, she’s not wrong. They literally had one job, and according to most people on the internet, they did not even do that right. But if you’re a fan of Ritchson from his Blue Mountain State days, this might not be the worst way to kill some time. Fandomwire’s M.N Miller says, “Ritchson steals every scene with absurd energy and surprising warmth, like a big golden retriever trapped in a comic book hero’s body. Sweet, impetuous, and goofy, he’s incredibly likable.”

It’s your typical buddy comedy, not bringing anything new or genre-defining to the table. But, if you want to kick back and laugh at ridiculous antics between an always hilarious Alan Ritchson and a comedy veteran like Kevin James, it’s definitely the movie for you. It’s the opposite of what we’ve come to expect from Ritchson’s character in Reacher, and in that way, at least, it’s pretty fun. In the words of one viewer, “Playdate is one of those films that knows exactly what it wants to be and embraces it wholeheartedly. It’s light-hearted, playful, and cheerfully self-aware, poking fun at the very clichés people expect from mainstream comedies. Instead of pretending to be deep or groundbreaking, it leans into its silliness with charm and confidence, which is exactly what makes it so enjoyable. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel; it simply uses familiar elements to create something fun, easy to watch, and surprisingly original.”

