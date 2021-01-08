Men: Alex Garland's Next Film to Star Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear

✖

Alex Garland has been responsible for some of the most mesmerizing and memorable projects in recent memory, ranging from movies like Annihilation and Ex Machina to the recent FX miniseries Devs. According to a new report, Garland has officially set his next film -- and two fan-favorite actors are officially set to join the project. Earlier this week, it was announced that Garland will be uniting with A24 for his next project, a drama titled Men. Jessie Buckley, who is known for her roles in Fargo and I'm Thinking of Ending Things, is in talks to star, as is The Imitation Game and Skyfall's Rory Kinnear.

Men is set to be written and directed by Garland, and will follow a woman (played by Buckley) who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

Scott Rudin, who frequently produces Garland's projects, will be returning to produce Men, as well as Eli Bush and DNA's Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.

Men will be Garland's first feature since 2018's Annihilation, and his latest collaboration with A24. Since the debut of Devs last spring, Garland has also been developing a second eight-episode miniseries for FX on Hulu, with plans to reunite with the same cast.

"I guess really what it is, is it's more explicitly political," Garland told ComicBook.com of the new miniseries in an interview last year. "There's politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah."

"I've read the first two episodes," Devs star Alison Pill told ComicBook.com last year. "I better be a part of it. As of now, we don't have character names. They're just our names. So, there will be 'Alison' or 'Nick', which is pretty funny. But yeah, no. I think that we're all determined to be back. Who knows what anybody's going to be doing anytime soon? But yeah. It is my goal in life is to keep this going. It's been such a magical collaborative experience with just truly everybody, from the crew to our cast to Alex. It's been a real gift."

h/t: Deadline