Alex Wolff Cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has added yet another new member to its expansive cast. On Tuesday it was announced that Alex Wolff, who recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and starred with Nicholas Cage in the film Pig (via The Hollywood Reporter). Wolff’s role in the film was not revealed. Wolff is just the latest actor cast in the film. Last week, it was announced that Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves star Matthias Schweighöfer had been cast in the film and, prior to that, it was announced that Drake and Josh star Josh Peck had joined the film’s expansive cast as well.

As the cast of Oppenheimer continues to grow, it has become a veritable Who’s Who of Hollywood. Cillian Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, and Dane DeHaan are all also set to star, among others. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. In the film, Murphy plays the titular Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and is among those credited as being “the father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project, the World War II project that developed the first nuclear weapons. The weapons created by the Manhattan Project were used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Blunt is playing his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer. Pugh is set to play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer, while Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project considered to be the “father of the hydrogen bomb”.

Production on Oppenheimer began in late February in New Mexico and the film will be Nolan’s first with Universal following the end of his decades-long relationship with Warner Bros. It has been reported that Nolan’s deal with Universal gives him total creative control of the film, a $100 million budget with an equal amount to be spent on marketing, 20 percent of the first-dollar gross, a guaranteed theatrical window of 100 days, and reportedly a blackout period where the studio will not release any other movies in the three weeks preceding and following Oppenheimer‘s release.

In addition to his work in Old and Pig, Wolff was also a star of Ari Aster’s Hereditary and appeared in the Jumanji movies. He made his feature directing and writing debut with 2019’s The Cat and the Moon.

Oppenheimer is set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.