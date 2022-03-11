Army of the Dead Star Cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, just keeps growing. This week, it was announced that Darke and Josh alum, Josh Peck, would be joining the film and another name was just added to the list. According to Deadline, Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves star, Matthias Schweighöfer, is also joining the cast. Currently, it is unknown who Schweighöfer will be playing in the film, which is set to follow Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

Schweighöfer took to Instagram earlier today, which happens to be his 41st birthday, to celebrate the casting news. “Best birthday gift ever! I’m so proud! Das ist doch Wahnsinn Leute ! Love & Peace Matthias #ChristopherNolan #Oppenheimer,” the actor wrote. You can check out the post below:

In addition to Murphy, Peck, and Schweighöfer, Oppenheimer is also set to feature Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, David Krumholtz, Matthew Modine, David Rysdahl, and Michael Angarano. Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Blunt is playing his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, Pugh is set to play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer, and Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project considered to be the “father of the hydrogen bomb.”

In addition to starring in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves, Schweighöfer also directed the latter. Schweighöfer had nothing but praise for Snyder when speaking to ComicBook.com about the film, revealing some of the influences he inherited while working under his direction on Dead before going on to Thieves.

“His creativity and his fantastic eye. He has so much, his energy and his visionary ideas,” Schweighöfer said. “Zack told me if you want to create things, you really have to create. Take your time. Be there, be focus, be present. And dream big. You’re allowed to dream big. You can do everything. It’s your space. So yeah, that’s what I took. Because I’m a thief, that’s what I took from him on the set of Army of Thieves.”

Oppenheimer is set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.