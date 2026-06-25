All 8 Harry Potter Movies Have an Official New Cable TV Home (Just in Time for July 4th)

The Harry Potter franchise is expanding with HBO’s upcoming TV series reboot, but fans of the original films don’t need to feel threatened by it. Because while HBO is rolling out a longform adaptation of the Harry Potter books, the original 8 Harry Potter movies will be hitting more TV screens than ever before. And fans will be able to view them over the 4th of July holiday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new report reveals that Paramount has inked a multi-year linear licensing deal to air the Harry Potter movies on Paramount networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, and Paramount Network. In addition to the eight Harry Potter films, those same networks will air the three Fantastic Beasts spinoff films. NBCUniversal, which previously held the linear rights to the franchise, will retain co-exclusive streaming rights to the Harry Potter films, along with Peacock and HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (the studio that produced the films).

Warner Bros.

The 8 Harry Potter films included in the deal are Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, as well as the two-part finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. In addition, Paramount networks will get Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In a statement, Paramount Media Networks and chief research and insights officer for TV Media, Laurel Weir, explained the deal, saying: “Expanding Paramount’s portfolio with the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films underscores our commitment to delivering world-class franchises to the wide range of audiences our brands serve. As one of the most beloved and enduring franchises in entertainment, Harry Potter continues to captivate audiences across generations, and this addition enables us to deliver the magic and adventure of these timeless stories to fans of all ages.”

The deal marks another step closer between Warner Bros. and Paramount, as a proposed merger between the two studios is still impending. However, this kind of deal signals that the merger is very much on its way to completion, and the two studios are moving accordingly.

Harry Potter Summer Movie Marathon: What’s Showing & When

Warner Bros.

This year, the Paramount networks will start airing the Harry Potter movies on July 3rd, with various networks hosting different events that run through the end of summer on Labor Day Weekend. Check out the chart below for what you can see, when.

MTV July 4th Marathon (Starts Friday 7/3 @ 12PM – Ends Sunday 7/5 ) Paramount Network Wizarding World Week-Long Marathon, Every Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts movie (Starts Monday 7/13 @ 6PM – Ends Sunday 7/19, Weekend airings @ 12PM) Nickelodeon & Nick at Nite Harry Potter Movie Week-Long Marathon, All 8 Harry Potter movies (Starts Sunday 8/9 @ 7PM – Ends Sunday 8/16, Encore airings next day on Nickelodeon) Nickelodeon “Back to Hogwarts” Labor Day Weekend Marathon (Starts Thursday 9/3)

You can also currently stream any of the Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts movies on HBO Max. Discuss the future of Harry Potter with us on the ComicBook Forum!

via: Deadline