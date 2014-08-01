Mank Star Amanda Seyfried Doesn’t Want to Do a Superhero Movie

✖

Superhero movies have become increasingly prescient in our popular culture, with an array of different blockbusters inspired by costumed characters arriving each and every year. An ever-growing number of actors and actresses are tasked with bringing those iconic comic characters to life, but some stars have remained candid about not wanting to join those kinds of projects. Among those is Mank and Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried, who revealed in 2019 that she might have turned down playing Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a role that eventually went on to Zoe Saldana. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Seyfried spoke about why she still doesn't want to do a superhero project, arguing that it's "not for everybody".

"I don’t imagine there are many agents who don’t feel like their clients wouldn’t benefit from a big superhero movie," Seyfried explained. "I’ve really had to push against it. I get it. I think superhero movies are wonderful, and you can be transported to this incredible world that doesn’t exist. And it’s really good for kids, I think, as they’re getting older. But I have no interest in being that physical, and being that much of a trip to my imagination every day. I’m not a fan of green screen. I’m just not. I want to have fun when I’m working. And so that has been that cloud that’s been looming over me for my entire career, and I don’t know when it’ll ever go away. But it’s okay because at the end of the day, my agents trust me and they know that it’s not for everybody."

Seyfried previously spoke to ComicBook.com about turning down the opportunity, attributing some of the decision to the time-intensive nature of suiting up as some of the more surreal-looking comic book characters.

"I think about it often," Seyfried said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. "I'm not really a Marvel movie watcher, which is, I think, why I was just like, 'Ah, I don't wanna be green. It's just so much work.' I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue. And I was like, 'That seems like hell on earth,' because then you get to set and you're only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason."