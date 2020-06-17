Amanda Seyfried Opens Up On Passing On Gamora Role For Guardians of the Galaxy

✖

Amanda Seyfried is best known to most of her fans for roles like those in Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, or maybe they go back to Mean Girls. However, she almost took on a role which probably would have gained a different sort of notoriety as most super hero roles go. The Marvel world was ready to welcome Seyfried into the family with Guardians of the Galaxy but the actress did not have interest in being painted green everyday and pursued other options. The other options have been plenty fruitful and Seyfried's career continues to be successful but that doesn't mean she doesn't think about passing on the Gamora gig more than six years ago and whether or not she'll join such a franchise in the future.

Seyfried's most recent endeavor, You Should Have Left, comes available on demand on Friday. She stars opposite Kevin Bacon in the horror thriller from Universal and Blumhouse. As it turns out, she almost was a Kevin Bacon fan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think about it often," Seyfried said with a laugh in the interview seen in the video above. "I'm not really a Marvel movie watcher, which is, I think, why I was just like, 'Ah, I don't wanna be green. It's just so much work.' I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue. And I was like, 'That seems like hell on earth,' because then you get to set and you're only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason."

As the story goes, the role of Gamora went to Zoe Saldana, who has defined the character in her own way. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Films worlds continues to grow, another role being offered to Seyfried at some point seems inevitable. After all, by the time such a movie might come out, Seyfriend's young daughter might be a huge fan of super hero films. For now, Seyfried's daughter has learned to love super heroes in books.

"It's not movies, it's books that my friend Morris Katz actually wrote a bunch of super hero books, and kids love it," Seyfried explained. "It's about being kind, and what each super hero does. And the one we read today is about villains. She's been carrying around that book. And it's just, I mean, she's into Raven right now. Like she likes to be Raven in the shower, but I don't think she knows enough about what everybody does, but she knows what they look like, and what their powers are. I think it's cool. I think these books are genius. But no, she hasn't seen any movie."

Watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Seyfried surround You Should Have Left in the video above!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.