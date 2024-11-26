Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2024

Prime Video is gearing up for a busy December, with several days throughout the month featuring new additions to Amazon’s popular streaming service. Amazon recently released the full list of movie and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of December, and there are plenty of new arrivals for subscribers to add to their watchlists.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The start of the month will see several popular shows added to Prime Video, including every season of Babylon 5 and Nip/Tuck. December 1st will also feature the arrival of hit DC films like The Batman, Joker, and Justice League. You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December additions below!
December 1st
All The Queen’s Men S1-S3
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8
Babylon 5 S1-S5
Falcon Crest S1-S9
Hatfields & McCoys
Knots Landing S1-S14
Nikita S1-S4
Nip/Tuck S1-S7
Sisters S1-S6
A Haunting in Venice
A Scanner Darkly
After Hours
Alexander the Great
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Almost Famous
Amistad
An All Dogs Christmas Carol
An Inconvenient Truth
Anger Management
Back to School
BALLS OUT
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition
Bio-Dome
Born to be Wild
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Child’s Play (1988)
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Critters
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deep Cover
Dick
Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite
El Cantante
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Ghost Town
Green Room
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hansel and Gretel
Havoc
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Inferno
Hercules (1983)
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
If Looks Could Kill
Imagine That
Jackie Chan’s First Strike
Joker
Justice League
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Vegas
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Lost & Found
Major League
Mata Hari
Men at Work
Miami Blues
Monster Trucks
Mr. Nanny
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Once Upon A Time In The West
One Crazy Summer
Osmosis Jones
Out of Time
Overnight Delivery
Paycheck
Pet Sematary Two
Pocketful of Miracles
Rain Man
Red Dawn (1984)
Revolutionary Road
Road to Perdition
Sabrina (1954)
Shooter
Sicario
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Soapdish
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stop-Loss
SubUrbia
Tank Girl
TEEN WOLF (1985)
The 11th Hour
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
The Art of War
The Batman
The Battle of Britain
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Golden Child
The Great Train Robbery (2013)
The Island of Dr. Moreau
The Land that Time Forgot
The Last Waltz
The Perfect Holiday
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Untouchables
The Warriors
The Witches (1990)
The Wood
Thelma & Louise
Total Recall (1990)
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Under Fire
Vision Quest
Walking Tall (2004)
With Honors
Witness
December 3rd
Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3
Jack in Time for Christmas
December 4th
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
December 5th
Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story
The Red Virgin
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2024]
December 6th
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
The Sticky
December 10th
Secret Level
The Bikeriders
December 11th
Knives Out
December 13th
Beau Is Afraid
December 19th
Beast Games
The Creator
December 23rd
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing
December 25th
The Equalizer 2
December 27th
Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”)
When You Finish Saving the World
December 31st
A Quiet Place: Day One