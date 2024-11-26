Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2024

Prime Video is gearing up for a busy December, with several days throughout the month featuring new additions to Amazon’s popular streaming service. Amazon recently released the full list of movie and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of December, and there are plenty of new arrivals for subscribers to add to their watchlists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The start of the month will see several popular shows added to Prime Video, including every season of Babylon 5 and Nip/Tuck. December 1st will also feature the arrival of hit DC films like The Batman, Joker, and Justice League. You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December additions below!

December 1st

All The Queen’s Men S1-S3

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8

Babylon 5 S1-S5

Falcon Crest S1-S9

Hatfields & McCoys

Knots Landing S1-S14

Nikita S1-S4

Nip/Tuck S1-S7

Sisters S1-S6

A Haunting in Venice

A Scanner Darkly

After Hours

Alexander the Great

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Almost Famous

Amistad

An All Dogs Christmas Carol

An Inconvenient Truth

Anger Management

Back to School

BALLS OUT

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition

Bio-Dome

Born to be Wild

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Child’s Play (1988)

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Critters

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover

Dick

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite

El Cantante

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town

Green Room

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hansel and Gretel

Havoc

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

If Looks Could Kill

Imagine That

Jackie Chan’s First Strike

Joker

Justice League

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Vegas

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Lost & Found

Major League

Mata Hari

Men at Work

Miami Blues

Monster Trucks

Mr. Nanny

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Once Upon A Time In The West

One Crazy Summer

Osmosis Jones

Out of Time

Overnight Delivery

Paycheck

Pet Sematary Two

Pocketful of Miracles

Rain Man

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road

Road to Perdition

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter

Sicario

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Soapdish

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stop-Loss

SubUrbia

Tank Girl

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

The Art of War

The Batman

The Battle of Britain

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Golden Child

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau

The Land that Time Forgot

The Last Waltz

The Perfect Holiday

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables

The Warriors

The Witches (1990)

The Wood

Thelma & Louise

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Under Fire

Vision Quest

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors

Witness

December 3rd

Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3

Jack in Time for Christmas

December 4th

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

December 5th

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story

The Red Virgin

December 6th

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

The Sticky

December 10th

Secret Level

The Bikeriders

December 11th

Knives Out

December 13th

Beau Is Afraid

December 19th

Beast Games

The Creator

December 23rd

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing

December 25th

The Equalizer 2

December 27th

Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”)

When You Finish Saving the World

December 31st

A Quiet Place: Day One