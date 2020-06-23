Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

By Charlie Ridgely

July is on its way and Amazon Prime Video is preparing to add a whole new batch of movies and TV shows to its streaming roster. There may already be too many movies and shows on Prime Video to even count, but there will soon be more to help make deciding what to watch even more difficult. As always, the beginning of every month sees all of the major streaming services adding new content, and July is no different.

Most of Prime Video's new additions will be arriving at the top of the month, on July 1st. New movies include Ali, Hitch, Megamind, Pineapple Express, The Devil's Rejects, and The Forbidden Kingdom.

The selections throughout the rest of the month won't be quite as vast in quantity, but there are some more recognizable titles on the way. For example, new seasons of Amazon Original shows Hanna and Absentia are coming to the service next month. Other originals include the feature film Radioactive, and Jim Gaffigan's new comedy special, Pale Tourist. The recently-released movie Vivarium is also arriving on Prime Video on July 11th.

What are you most excited to stream on Prime Video next month? Take a look at the full list of new arrivals below!

July 1

Movies
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Series
Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6

Series
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

Movies
The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies
Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Series
Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19

Movies
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Movies
Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

Series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies
Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Series
Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

