Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

July is on its way and Amazon Prime Video is preparing to add a whole new batch of movies and TV shows to its streaming roster. There may already be too many movies and shows on Prime Video to even count, but there will soon be more to help make deciding what to watch even more difficult. As always, the beginning of every month sees all of the major streaming services adding new content, and July is no different.

Most of Prime Video's new additions will be arriving at the top of the month, on July 1st. New movies include Ali, Hitch, Megamind, Pineapple Express, The Devil's Rejects, and The Forbidden Kingdom.

The selections throughout the rest of the month won't be quite as vast in quantity, but there are some more recognizable titles on the way. For example, new seasons of Amazon Original shows Hanna and Absentia are coming to the service next month. Other originals include the feature film Radioactive, and Jim Gaffigan's new comedy special, Pale Tourist. The recently-released movie Vivarium is also arriving on Prime Video on July 11th.

What are you most excited to stream on Prime Video next month? Take a look at the full list of new arrivals below!