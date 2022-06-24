Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2022
In just one week's time, the calendar will be flipping from June to July, taking us even deeper into summer. A new month always means new movies and TV shows on most major streaming service, and July is no exception for Amazon's Prime Video service. This week, the streamer let subscribers know everything that's set to be added to its lineup in the coming weeks.
July will be a major month for original TV shows on Prime Video. The third season of The Boys premiered in June and will continue to release new episodes throughout the month of July, but it is far from the only major show with episodes hitting Prime Video over the next few weeks. The Terminal List, the new action thriller based on the Jack Carr novels, debuts on July 1st with Chris Pratt starring in the lead role. On July 29th, the TV adaptation of Image Comics hit series Paper Girls will make its debut.
The first day of the month will see plenty of movies added to Prime Video's roster. These new additions include Gladiator, Clueless, Hot Fuzz, Speed, and Raging Bull.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's July additions below!
July 1 (Movies)
16-Love (2012)
1UP (2022)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Feral World (2020)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Adventure Boyz (2020)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Ali (2001)
All Roads to Pearla (2019)
As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)
Attack of the Unknown (2020)
Awaken The Shadowman (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Betrayed (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
Blue Jay (2016)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Call of the Wolf (2017)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Changeland (2019)
Chasing Molly (2019)
Clueless (1995)
Coffy (1973)
Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)
Coyotaje (2019)
Criminal Law (1988)
Cruel Hearts (2020)
Cruiser (2020)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Waters (2019)
Dave Made A Maze (2017)
DC Noir (2019)
Dead Ringers (1988)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Easy Does It (2020)
Europa Report (2013)
Eye Of The Needle (1981)
Four Feathers (2002)
Forev (2014)
French Postcards (1979)
Frisky (2015)
Futureworld (1976)
Gino's Wife (2016)
Gladiator (2000)
Good Neighbors (2011)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
High-Rise (2016)
Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)
Hot Dog...The Movie (1984)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
In Action (2021)
Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Into the Blue (2005)
Iris Warriors (2022)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
John Dies at the End (2012)
Kiltro (2006)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Loves Spell (2020)
Lust For Love (2014)
Mandela (1997)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Moments in Spacetime (2001)
No Way to Live (2017)
Party With Me (2021)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pieces of April (2003)
Play the Game (2009)
Pretty Ugly People (2008)
Racing With The Moon (1984)
Raging Bull (1980)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Runner (2018)
Say Your Prayers (2021)
Slash (2016)
Son of God (2014)
Speed (1994)
Stay (2021)
Stuff (2017)
Sunset Song (2016)
Swiped (2018)
Switchback (1997)
The Arbors (2020)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
The General's Daughter (1999)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
The Honor Farm (2017)
The Hunted (2003)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Mongolian Connection (2019)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Posthuman Project (2014)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Republic of Two (2014)
The Rest of Us (2020)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Time Machine (2002)
Tucked (2018)
Unicorn City (2012)
Venus and Serena (2012)
Virtuosity (1995)
Wargames (1983)
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)
We Take The Low Road (2020)
When Icarus Fell (2018)
Yentl (1984)
July 1 (TV)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)
The Terminal List (2022)
Very Cavallari (2018)
July 29
Paper Girls (2022)