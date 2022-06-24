Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2022

In just one week's time, the calendar will be flipping from June to July, taking us even deeper into summer. A new month always means new movies and TV shows on most major streaming service, and July is no exception for Amazon's Prime Video service. This week, the streamer let subscribers know everything that's set to be added to its lineup in the coming weeks.

July will be a major month for original TV shows on Prime Video. The third season of The Boys premiered in June and will continue to release new episodes throughout the month of July, but it is far from the only major show with episodes hitting Prime Video over the next few weeks. The Terminal List, the new action thriller based on the Jack Carr novels, debuts on July 1st with Chris Pratt starring in the lead role. On July 29th, the TV adaptation of Image Comics hit series Paper Girls will make its debut.

The first day of the month will see plenty of movies added to Prime Video's roster. These new additions include Gladiator, Clueless, Hot Fuzz, Speed, and Raging Bull.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's July additions below!