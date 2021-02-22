Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

March is just a few days away, and that means Amazon Prime's popular streaming service is about to get some new movies and TV shows to enjoy. Yes, it already seems like Prime Video has no shortage of titles to choose from on any given day, but March will bring even more popular options to the streamer, as well as some new original titles that folks have been looking forward to for some time.

Prime Video kicks off the month with a wave of movies being added to its roster. Titles like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, Attack the Block, Cocktail, Due Date, Rain Man, and quite a few other films will be made available on Prime Video on March 1st.

March 5th will see the arrival of the biggest original title on the streaming service in some time. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return to star in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to Coming to America. Later in the month, on March 26th, Prime Video will release the first season of the new animated series Invincible, based on the popular comic from Robert Kirkman.

Take a look below at the full lineup of new additions coming to Prime Video!