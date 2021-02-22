Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021
March is just a few days away, and that means Amazon Prime's popular streaming service is about to get some new movies and TV shows to enjoy. Yes, it already seems like Prime Video has no shortage of titles to choose from on any given day, but March will bring even more popular options to the streamer, as well as some new original titles that folks have been looking forward to for some time.
Prime Video kicks off the month with a wave of movies being added to its roster. Titles like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Back to the Future, Attack the Block, Cocktail, Due Date, Rain Man, and quite a few other films will be made available on Prime Video on March 1st.
March 5th will see the arrival of the biggest original title on the streaming service in some time. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return to star in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to Coming to America. Later in the month, on March 26th, Prime Video will release the first season of the new animated series Invincible, based on the popular comic from Robert Kirkman.
Take a look below at the full lineup of new additions coming to Prime Video!
March 1 (Movies)
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack The Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back To The Future (1985)
Back To The Future Part II (1989)
Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine A Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
March 1 (Series)
American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 26
Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1