Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May

A new month is on the horizon, which means new movies and TV shows are about to arrive on all of your favorite streaming services. Amazon Prime Video is no exception to this rule. The streaming service, which comes free as part of any Amazon Prime membership, will be adding a bunch of new content in May to keep everyone occupied while stuck at home. This includes classic movies, popular TV shows, and brand new originals that will make their debut on the service.

This week, Amazon released the full list of new titles coming to its streaming service next month. The biggest highlight of the incoming bunch is undoubtedly Rocketman, the Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton. The film was a major hit last year and was nominated for quite a few different awards. Now, beginning on May 22nd, fans will have the chance to stream the movie for free, as long as they have an Amazon Prime membership.

As far as originals go, Amazon has two major shows set to be released next month. The hit series Homecoming will be returning for its second season on May 22nd, while the new project from The Office creator Greg Daniels, Upload, will be released on May 1st. While it's not an Amazon original, TV fans will also be excited to learn that all five seasons of Alias are coming to the service on May 11th.

Want to know what's on the way to Amazon Prime Video next month? Check out the full list below!