Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

The calendar will flip over to June in just a few days, and that means the biggest streaming services in the industry are preparing to add a ton of new movies and TV shows. Amazon Prime is no different. The Prime Video service is already home to a seemingly endless supply of films and TV, but that roster is about to grow substantially larger over the course of the next month.

Prime Video is adding a bunch of new titles to its service on June 1st, getting the month started with a bang. These new additions include Dirty Dancing, How to Train Your Dragon, Grown Ups, Dragnet, and the first season of Wackey Races. Later in the month, however, things really heat up.

Easily the biggest June addition for Prime Video is Rian Johnson's murder mystery, Knives Out, one of the biggest sleeper hits of last year. Boasting an all-star cast led by Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, Knives Out is a bonafide crowd-pleaser, one that fans have been hoping to see on a streaming service for some time.

Arriving on Prime Video at the end of June is Guns Akimbo, the buzzy festival shoot-em-up flick that genre fans were excited to see when it debuted earlier this year. Unfortunately, the film's release was masked by controversy after comments made by its director on Twitter.

Looking forward to new movies and TV on Prime Video? Check out the full list of June arrivals below!