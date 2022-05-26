Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

Believe it or not, May is coming to an end in just one week's time. The calendar is ready to flip to June next week, and streaming services are helping subscribers plan for the month ahead by revealing what movies and TV shows are being added to their lineups in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, Amazon's Prime Video service gave subscribers a glimpse into the future, revealing what's in store for the month ahead.

June marks the return of one of the most popular and talked-about original series in Prime Video's history. The Boys, the acclaimed series based on the comic from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has been a massive success through two seasons and fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of Season 3. That premiere finally arrives on June 3rd.

Just one week after The Boys returns for its third season, one of the biggest movies of the entire pandemic era will be joining the Prime Video lineup. No Time to Die, the final movie in Daniel Craig's James Bond run, is hitting Prime Video on June 10th.

You can check out the full Prime Video June calendar below!