Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2020
December is just around the corner, and that means some big changes are coming to Amazon Prime Video. Like many other services, Prime Video adds a bunch of new movies to its lineup on the first of each month, and December is no exception. Several popular movies are set to arrive on Prime on December 1st, including Tombstone, Goldeneye, A League of Their Own, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, The Hurt Locker, and True Lies.
As far as originals go, Prime Video has a couple of big titles on the way next month. The most notable of these titles is Amazon's original sci-fi series, The Expanse. After being brought over from Syfy, The Expanse has become a decent hit on Prime Video, drawing acclaim from both critics and fans. The fifth season of the series is set to arrive on December 16th.
Prime Video also has a couple of highly-anticipated original movies arriving in December. Riz Ahmed is drawing a lot of awards buzz for his performance in The Sound of Metal, which debuts on December 4th. Rachel Brosnahan's drama I'm Your Woman premieres on December 11th, while the Tessa Thompson romance Sylvie's Love arrives on Christmas Day.
You can check out all of Amazon Prime Video's December arrivals below.
December 1
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway's Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
Outlaw's Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King's Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
December 11
I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
December 18
Blackbird (2020)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special