Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

December is just around the corner, and that means some big changes are coming to Amazon Prime Video. Like many other services, Prime Video adds a bunch of new movies to its lineup on the first of each month, and December is no exception. Several popular movies are set to arrive on Prime on December 1st, including Tombstone, Goldeneye, A League of Their Own, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, The Hurt Locker, and True Lies.

As far as originals go, Prime Video has a couple of big titles on the way next month. The most notable of these titles is Amazon's original sci-fi series, The Expanse. After being brought over from Syfy, The Expanse has become a decent hit on Prime Video, drawing acclaim from both critics and fans. The fifth season of the series is set to arrive on December 16th.

Prime Video also has a couple of highly-anticipated original movies arriving in December. Riz Ahmed is drawing a lot of awards buzz for his performance in The Sound of Metal, which debuts on December 4th. Rachel Brosnahan's drama I'm Your Woman premieres on December 11th, while the Tessa Thompson romance Sylvie's Love arrives on Christmas Day.

You can check out all of Amazon Prime Video's December arrivals below.