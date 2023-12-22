Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024

Believe it or not, 2024 is just around the corner, and several major streaming services have been preparing for the new year and month by unveiling their plans for upcoming additions. Amazon's Prime Video is one such service. This week saw Prime Video reveal the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming lineup in the month ahead.

The biggest day of new additions in January is undoubtedly the first day of the month. January 1st will see dozens upon dozens of movies added to Prime Video's streaming roster. Among them will be the first four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Prime Video has become one of the now many homes of live action DC movies. Several titles have been added over the last couple of months, and even more will be coming in January. At the start of the month, Prime Video will be getting five Superman movies, including Superman: The Movie, Superman II, and Superman Returns.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's January additions below!