Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

November is less than a couple of weeks away, which means that the ghouls, goblins, pumpkins, and spooky decorations will soon be going away. The end of Halloween season is always worth mourning, but the start of a fresh month also means that there will be new movies and TV shows coming to all of the major streaming services, giving subscribers additional content to enjoy. Such is the case for Amazon's Prime Video service, which will be getting a substantial wave of new titles over the course of November.

As is the case with most months, November 1st will be the big addition day for Prime Video. The month will kick off with the arrival of Dead Poets Society, Platoon, Twilight, I Know What You Did Last Summer, 28 Days Later, Underworld, Wall Street, and all three films in The Expendables trilogy.

November is also set to be a big month for sitcoms on Prime Video. All six seasons of Community will be arriving on November 8th, followed by all nine installments of Scrubs on November 14th.

As far as originals go, November will see the premiere of Steve McQueen's Small Axe film series, as well as Uncle Frank, The Pack, and Alex Rider.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's November arrivals below.