Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022

September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.

September 2nd marks not only the biggest day of the month for Prime Video, it may also go down as the most important day in the Amazon streaming service's history. That day, Prime Video will release the premiere of its expensive new fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The show is billed as streaming's answer to Game of Thrones and the expectation is that it will be a massive hit for Amazon, who shelled out a ton of money to make it happen.

One day before The Rings of Power debuts, Prime Video will be adding a horde of movies and shows to its roster. One title subscribers will be particularly excited to see is Friday Night Lights. All five seasons of the beloved series are making their way to Amazon.

You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's September additions below!