Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.
September 2nd marks not only the biggest day of the month for Prime Video, it may also go down as the most important day in the Amazon streaming service's history. That day, Prime Video will release the premiere of its expensive new fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The show is billed as streaming's answer to Game of Thrones and the expectation is that it will be a massive hit for Amazon, who shelled out a ton of money to make it happen.
One day before The Rings of Power debuts, Prime Video will be adding a horde of movies and shows to its roster. One title subscribers will be particularly excited to see is Friday Night Lights. All five seasons of the beloved series are making their way to Amazon.
You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's September additions below!
September 1
21 Grams (2004)
23:59 (2011)
A Family Thing (1996)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)
American Beauty (1999)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Apartment 143 (2012)
Autumn in New York (2000)
Bad Influence (1990)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Sunday (1977)
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
The Clan (2015)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Crazy Heart (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dust 2 Glory (2017)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fight Club (1999)
Frontera (2014)
The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hard Eight (1997)
He Got Game (1998)
Heartburn (1986)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
I'm Still Here (2010)
In Time (2011)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Intersection (1994)
Jason's Lyric (1994)
Juan of the Dead (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Let the Right One In (2008)
The Lifeguard (2013)
Love Story (1970)
Loving Pablo (2018)
Mandrill (2009)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
Mother! (2017)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Mr. Baseball (1992)
My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
Open Water (2003)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Package (1989)
Pulse (2005)
The Recruit (2003)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Rings (2017)
Role Models (2008)
Role Models Unrated (2008)
Ronaldo (2015)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Roxanne (1987)
The Sacrament (2013)
Save The Last Dance (2001)
Shattered (2022)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Sin Nombre (2009)
Skyfall (2012)
Staying Alive (1983)
Superstar (1999)
Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
The Transporter (2002)
Trollhunter (2011)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Wanted (2008)
War of The Worlds (2005)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
We're No Angels (1955)
Wild Bill (1995)
The Young Victoria (2010)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
Texicanas (2019)
WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)prevnext
September 7
He Is Psychometric (2019)
Prison Playbook (2017)
Reply 1988 (2015)
Reply 1994 (2013)
Search: WWW (2019)
Signal (2016)
The Crowned Clown (2019)
September 30
Ambulance (2022)
My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022)
Jungle (2022)
Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)