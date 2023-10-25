Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2023

November is just around the corner and several streaming service are already informing subscribers of what’s in store for the month ahead. Amazon’s Prime Video joined the party this week, unveiling a complete lineup of movies and TV shows that are going to be added to the service over the course of November.

The first day of a new month is always the biggest day for new additions on Prime Video, but November 1st is an especially exciting day for arrivals. That day will see Prime Video add the first four Batman movies to its roster, along with the original Jurassic Park trilogy and five Fast & Furious films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

November will also see the return of one of the biggest TV hits on Prime Video. Invincible, the animated series based on Robert Kirkman’s beloved comic, will return for its second season on November 3rd. One week later, on November 10th, Amazon will debut its James Bond-inspired reality competition series, 007: Road to a Million.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s November additions below!

November 1st

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Dates of Christmas

17 Again

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Family Thing

A Home of Our Own

All The President’s Men

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold

Along Came a Spider

An American In Paris

Annapolis

Bad Influence

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Braveheart

Breakheart Pass

Catwoman

Chaplin

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas with the Kranks

Coffy

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop

Courageous

Crank

Deck The Halls

Desperate Hours

Dom Hemingway

Eight Crazy Nights

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fat Albert

Fatal Attraction

Foxy Brown

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas

Heaven Is For Real

Hollow Man

Hope Springs

How to Train Your Dragon

Igor

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Just Go With It

Killing Them Softly

Knight And Day

Little Fockers

Love & Other Drugs

Man of the West

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out

Notting Hill

Radio Days

Raging Bull

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Same Time, Next Christmas

Scrooged

Shark Tale

She-Devil

Showgirls

Surviving Christmas

That Awkward Moment

The Babysitter

The Bodyguard

The Dogs Of War

The Eiger Sanction

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fault in Our Stars

The Gospel According to André

The Horse Soldiers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Package

The Perfect Holiday

The Prince of Egypt

The Running Man

The Terminal

The Uninvited

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

Two Weeks

Uncle Buck

Unforgiven

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!

Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas

Vera Cruz

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Wild Hogs

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

You Again

November 3rd

Los Billis

Invincible S2

Romancero

November 9th

BTS: Yet To Come

November 10th

007: Road To A Million

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers

November 14th

The Accused

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl

November 15th

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2

November 16th

Accepted

Smokin’ Aces

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

American Horror Story S11

November 17th

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong)

Twin Love

November 21st

Bye Bye Barry

November 23rd

Evil Dead Rise

November 24th

Elf Me

LOL S3

November 25th

Fantasy Football

November 28th

A Good Person