Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2023

Batman, The Fast and the Furious, and Season 2 of Invincible highlight Prime Video’s November additions.

November is just around the corner and several streaming service are already informing subscribers of what’s in store for the month ahead. Amazon’s Prime Video joined the party this week, unveiling a complete lineup of movies and TV shows that are going to be added to the service over the course of November.

The first day of a new month is always the biggest day for new additions on Prime Video, but November 1st is an especially exciting day for arrivals. That day will see Prime Video add the first four Batman movies to its roster, along with the original Jurassic Park trilogy and five Fast & Furious films. 

November will also see the return of one of the biggest TV hits on Prime Video. Invincible, the animated series based on Robert Kirkman’s beloved comic, will return for its second season on November 3rd. One week later, on November 10th, Amazon will debut its James Bond-inspired reality competition series, 007: Road to a Million.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s November additions below!

November 1st

10 Things I Hate About You 
12 Dates of Christmas
17 Again
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Family Thing
A Home of Our Own
All The President’s Men
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold 
Along Came a Spider
An American In Paris
Annapolis 
Bad Influence 
Batman 
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever 
Batman Returns
Braveheart 
Breakheart Pass
Catwoman
Chaplin 
Chicago
Christmas Cupid 
Christmas with the Kranks 
Coffy 
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop 
Courageous 
Crank
Deck The Halls 
Desperate Hours 
Dom Hemingway
Eight Crazy Nights 
Fast & Furious 
Fast Five 
Fat Albert
Fatal Attraction 
Foxy Brown 
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas
Heaven Is For Real
Hollow Man 
Hope Springs 
How to Train Your Dragon 
Igor 
Jurassic Park 
Jurassic Park III 
Just Go With It 
Killing Them Softly 
Knight And Day 
Little Fockers
Love & Other Drugs 
Man of the West 
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World 
Meet the Fockers 
Meet the Parents 
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Way Out
Notting Hill 
Radio Days
Raging Bull 
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish 
Same Time, Next Christmas
Scrooged 
Shark Tale
She-Devil 
Showgirls 
Surviving Christmas
That Awkward Moment 
The Babysitter
The Bodyguard 
The Dogs Of War
The Eiger Sanction 
The Fast and the Furious 
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fault in Our Stars 
The Gospel According to André
The Horse Soldiers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
The Other Boleyn Girl 
The Package 
The Perfect Holiday 
The Prince of Egypt 
The Running Man
The Terminal
The Uninvited
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot 
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
Two Weeks 
Uncle Buck
Unforgiven 
Untamed Heart 
Valkyrie
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! 
Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life 
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift 
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas 
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas
Vera Cruz 
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Wild Hogs
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution 
You Again 

November 3rd

Los Billis
Invincible S2
Romancero

November 9th

BTS: Yet To Come

November 10th

007: Road To A Million
Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers

November 14th

The Accused
Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl

November 15th

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2

November 16th

Accepted
Smokin’ Aces
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball 
American Horror Story S11

November 17th

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story 
Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong)
Twin Love

November 21st

Bye Bye Barry

November 23rd

Evil Dead Rise

November 24th

Elf Me 
LOL S3

November 25th

Fantasy Football

November 28th

A Good Person

