Amazon’s Huge ‘Lord of the Rings’ Blu-ray Box Set Deal is Back

On Cyber Monday of last year, Amazon dropped the price to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit extended edition Blu-ray sets to all-time lows and they sold like crazy. If you missed it then, your second chance is happening right now.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Edition Blu-ray box set can be ordered here for $25.99 (78% off). The Hobbit Extended Edtition Blu-ray box set is available here for $37.99 (62% off). Just keep in mind that these deals are only good through the end of the day today, November 2nd. Additional deals on the theatrical version and 3D versions of The Hobbit are available here.

On a related note, we have seen many The Lord of the Rings Funko Pops over the years, but the new collection they dropped today might be the best yet.

The lineup includes Legolas with his bow, Gimli with his axe, and Boromir with his sword and horn of Gondor. Then there’s Lady Galadriel, the Dunharrow King, and the Witch King of Angmar. It’s hard to pick a favorite here because they’re all amazing, so we don’t blame you if you decide to splurge on them all. You can pre-order them all right here.

As far as exclusives are concerned, tempted Galadriel will be at Barnes & Noble and Elrond will hit Hot Topic sometime in November.

Funko also announced a line of Mystery Lord of the Rings Pocket Pop Keychains that includes Frodo Baggins, Aragorn, an invisible Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Gollum, an invisible Gollum, Samwise Gamgee, Saruman, Pippin Took, Merry Brandybuck, a Ringwraith and a Nazgul. They are also available to pre-order via Entertainment Earth. Good luck trying to collect them all!

