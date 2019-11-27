American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Compares Herself to Chris Evans in “Who Wore it Best” Post

✖

Next week marks one year since Rian Johnson's Knives Out hit theatres, and while the movie was a big hit and even nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, there is one thing about the film that has stood out the most: Chris Evans' sweater. The sweater become a phenomenon on social media, sparking tons of memes, even inspiring the #KnivesOutChallenge, which Johnson took part in. Evans even shared an adorable Christmas message last year that featured his dog Dodger in the now-iconic sweater. Well, people still aren't done having the sweater talk! American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson took to Twitter today to promote her movie new movie Run, which features her wearing a similar sweater.

"Who wore it best? (Don't answer that, even I think it's him.) #RunFilm," Paulson wrote. You can check out her post, which features a side-by-side comparison with Evans, below:

Who wore it best? (Don't answer that, even I think it's him.) #RunFilm pic.twitter.com/3rNdJRPLPS — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 21, 2020

Run hit Hulu this week and is getting some great reviews. The movie currently has a 94% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the official description for the new thriller here: "They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers, and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

As for Knives Out, the movie is eventually getting a sort-of sequel from Johnson, who plans to continue the story of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, but this time in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In an interview with SiriusXM earlier this year, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Run is now available to watch on Hulu, and Knives Out is streaming on Amazon Prime.