Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in New Chris Evans Movie Ghosted

After their Netflix movie Gray Man, Marvel star Chris Evans and his Knives Out collaborator Ana de Armas will reteam in Ghosted, a romantic action film that was previously set to star Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Johansson apparently left the film due to a scheduling conflict, opening up an opportunity for de Armas to join the cast. It’s not uncommon for “scheduling conflicts” being used to deflect from creative or financial differences, but it seems it really was scheduling in this case, with Apple TV+ having optioned the project over the summer and wanting to get it into production by February.

Deadline, who reported the casting change, still doesn’t have much in the way of specifics for Ghosted. It’s still just an action-driven romance, now with “high-concept” attached to it. There are few actors more in-demand right now than Evans and de Armas, both coming off huge hits like Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame, and No Time to Die.

In addition to Gray Man, which was directed by Avengers veterans Joe and Anthony Russo, Evans is providing the voice for the title character in Lightyear, positioned at Pixar as a gritty (all things being relative, anyway) space drama about Toy Story hero Buzz Lightyear. As with the Beebo Saves Christmas special that just aired on The CW, Lightyear is ostensibly the movie in-universe that inspired the toy we all know and love, which explains why he doesn’t sound like Tim Allen in his solo outing. de Armas is in talks to headline Ballerina, a planned spinoff of John Wick.

Ghosted comes from Skydance, the studio behind the Terminator and Mission: Impossible franchises, as well as the recent Amazon/Chris Pratt hit The Tomorrow War. It is to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who directed the Elton John biopic Rocketman as well as finishing up production on Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer exited the film with a few weeks left in production. It will be his first directorial feature based on original material (rather than a true story or an existing IP) since 2011’s Wild Bill, which starred Charlie Creed-Miles, Will Poulter, and Andy Serkis.

