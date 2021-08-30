✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are set to reunite onscreen in a pretty major way. On Sunday, it was announced that the duo — who starred as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the iconic superhero franchise — will be starring in the upcoming romantic action adventure film Ghosted. While details surrounding the film's plot are under wraps, we do know that the project hails from Apple Studios and Skydance, and will be directed by Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody's Dexter Fletcher.

Just within the MCU, Evans and Johansson previously worked with each other on all four Avengers films, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Prior to that, the duo starred in two additional films together — 2004's The Perfect Score and 2007's The Nanny Diaries.

"It’s funny, because I remember back in Iron Man 2 days, I think you had just finished filming the first Cap, Johansson said in a 2019 Variety interview with Evans. "It was so interesting that you and I were coming together again. We had no idea what we were making. It was just impossible to know what a phenomenon the Marvel Cinematic Universe or The Avengers would be. You jump at the chance, but having been through it myself with a partner that I was with, who also had another big iconic superhero thing he was working on, it’s the pressure. You don’t know how it’s going to go, right? It seems ridiculous now, but it could be career-ending."

"Yeah. I feel unbelievably lucky to have been a part of something like that," Evans echoed. "It will be one of my treasured memories of life. Even when we went on to do Avengers, the first one, I think everybody was feeling very uneasy about the concept. It was just so absurd. It was a big endeavor. If this doesn’t work, the pipe dream that we’ve been hearing about could derail very quickly."

This is the latest deal for Johansson following the release of Black Widow earlier this summer, as well as the subsequent lawsuit the actress filed against Disney over the bonuses she was expected to receive from the film. Evans, meanwhile, can next be seen in Netflix's The Gray Man, alongside Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

What do you think of Evans and Johansson reuniting for Ghosted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline