Anna Faris Wishes Happy 20th Anniversary to Scary Movie

In an anniversary that has snuck up on everyone, the Scary Movie franchise has officially turned twenty years old. The horror-parody series debuted its first feature film in theaters on July 7, 2000, kickstarting a juggernaut of a film franchise and lampooning decades of horror movies in its wake. Produced on a reported budget of $19 million, the film would go on to bring in over $277 million worldwide and start the process of making its leading star Anna Faris a household name. Faris took to Twitter today to pay tribute to the series, writing: "20 years ago I had no idea the killer was in the house. Happy anniversary Scary Movie!"

After Faris posted her message of appreciation and remembrance, fans flocked to their memory of the series in the replies, noting their favorite jokes and gags from the series and even demanding a reboot of the franchise. Considering the amount of horror movies that have gotten the reboot treatment, and the shifts in the genre as a whole, in the years since the series ended, its return would clearly be welcomed.

Following the success of the first Scary Movie it spawned four sequels despite descending box office returns and critical revulsion. Throughout most of the films Faris' Cindy Campbell, initially a parody of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott from the Scream series, continued to appear along with her co-star Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks. The pair appeared in the first four films in the series, which brought in $750 million worldwide when combined. The fifth film replaced both characters and quickly ended the series with its final box office total sitting just above $74 million worldwide.

20 years ago I had no idea the killer was in the house. Happy anniversary Scary Movie! pic.twitter.com/nllBWCc55u — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) July 7, 2020

The potential future of Scary Movie is one that comes with a lot of question marks and potential hurdles to even happen. The original film and its sequels were produced by Dimension Films, later a subsidiary of The Weinstein Company, whose film library and rights are now divided up between Lantern Entertainment and ViacomCBS. Furthermore there would likely need to be an arrangement made with the Wayans brothers and other creatives to make it happen.

In any event we've collected the fan reactions to Faris'