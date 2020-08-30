Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Has Finally Finished the Movie's Story

✖

While it's been over a year since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film was released, there are still plenty of projects in the works to look forward to. It's been confirmed that a third installment to the Ant-Man franchise within the Marvel franchise will see director Peyton Reed returning to helm the movie. Recently, Reed had a chat with Yahoo Entertainment and revealed he finally finished the upcoming movie's story.

“We have [cracked the story],” Reed shared. “Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic." During the interview, Reed also spoke about the dynamic between Ant-Man and Wasp.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed explained of Evangeline Lilly's character. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way,” he explained.

While there aren't a lot of details known about the upcoming film, Reed previously told us he'd like to explore the Quantum Realm in-depth during any subsequent installments. "I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

Ant-Man 3 does not have a release date yet, but is expected to come out sometime in 2022. Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

