Ant-Man 3's William Jackson Harper and Katy O'Brian Reveal Dream Marvel Crossovers

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released into theaters and everyone is talking about it. The film has gotten a pretty positive response from audiences, but critics have been reacting to the film pretty negatively. Quantumania officially introduces us to the Multiverse Saga's main antagonist, but it also introduces us to a bunch of new characters. Two of which are played by William Jackson Harper and Katy O'Brian. ComicBook.con's Jenna Anderson recently got to talk to both actors where they revealed their dream Marvel Studios crossovers.

"Oh, let's see. Maybe, it would be cool if he could get in there with Wolverine somehow. And I mean, I know that it feels like a really basic thing, but I mean the thing is we have some backstory of Wolverine, and we know what he's been through. But some of the specifics of it are a little bit fuzzy. We just know that he was treated poorly for a very, very long time, and he's very, very old. And there's a lot of rage there. So I'd be curious to see how Quaz would deal with that," Harper revealed. "And then I was actually talking to someone earlier and I was thinking that Mantis from Guardians of The Galaxy, obviously another character who's tortured but doesn't wear that torture on her person in any way. And so it would be cool for Quaz to get in there and see what's up."

"Ooh, man, that's so rough because, I mean, Spider-Man's always been one of my faves, as has Magneto, but I don't see a world in which they would interact and it'd be a thing. I think it would be really fun for her to meet Thor or one of Thor's crew, just because I feel like they kind of have similar vibes, but I don't know. That's a great question." O'Brian added.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

