Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Now Available to Watch at Home

Marvel Studios may be getting ready to release their next big film with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters next month, but they have a new project that has now been made available to view at home. As of today, you can now watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to watch from the comfort of your couch because the film is now available to watch on video on demand services and digital download nationwide. While the Marvel Studios movie fell short of expectations at the box office and critically, it is definitely an important piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Multiverse Saga.

Ant-Man is BIGGER than ever. Buy Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania only on Digital now, with over 2 hours of bonus extras. https://t.co/beSyS85Cq8 pic.twitter.com/1GqmyKEiam — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2023

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Quantumania Director on How the Ant-Man Sequel Raises the Stakes

Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

