Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Reveals New Logo

Fans are getting a new logo for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after the Marvel Studios film unveiled its first trailer. The third Ant-Man film will finally explore the Quantum Realm, where Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was originally lost for so many years. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also marks the official debut of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared as the variant He Who Remains in the Loki finale. Kang is the central villain in the Multiverse Saga, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo can be found in a new poster and at the end of the film's first trailer.

The synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reads, "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Who Is Kang the Conqueror?

In the Marvel Comics source material, Kang the Conqueror is a time-traveling villain that often finds himself opposite the Avengers or Fantastic Four. In his comics history, Kang has appeared as several different iterations of himself, including Rama-Tut and Immortus. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jonathan Majors previously appeared as He Who Remains in the first season of Loki, with Marvel Studios adapting the character's multiple names from the source material.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

When Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.