Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Reveals Cut Scenes, Including His Own Death Scene (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has finally released the first film of their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and even though there were some pretty bad reviews, the audience is loving the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went through a pretty smooth production process, but as with all films, some things didn't make the cut. While appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, writer Jeff Loveness spoke with Brandon Davis and revealed a lot of fun facts about the Ant-Man sequel. According to Loveness, there were a few things cut out of the movie, even a scene that shows the writer perishing at the hands of M.O.D.O.K. And Hope Van Dyne's glimpse into the multiverse.

"For very good reason some stuff had to be cut out. I had a big Werner Herzog voiced ant in like big Ninja Turtle suit prosthetic. That didn't make it. Yeah yeah there was definitely more but I mean I think the cut that we have is the cut that people should see of course. But yeah there's always stuff that gets trimmed down or changed. There was a little more Janet and Kang stuff. More of the flashbacks in the Quantum Realm. More of their time together. How they fought each other. Kind of what happened in the gulf between. More of her escape," Loveness told us. "There was more Hope. There was some Hope stuff like her glimpse or her view of the multiverse. More Hope and Scott stuff. There was more of everybody. I think the core storyline shown through and that is kind of the process of making movies. I got cut. I had a beautiful scene that I was blown up by M.O.D.O.K."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

