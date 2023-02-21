Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Gets Pranked by Olivia Colman

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released into theaters and it definitely made a splash at the box office. The film has been getting some pretty awful reviews, but the fan consensus has been pretty positive, with the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes being the exact opposite from the critic consensus. Quantumania star Paul Rudd has been doing the press run for the film and he recently traveled to the United Kingdom to do a segment on BBC 1 called Agony Ant-Man where people call in and ask the actor for personal advice. While doing the segment, a caller calls in and asks Rudd what he would do if a longtime friend flew to your country and did a radio show without telling them they would be there, and it turns out that it was one of his colleagues and friend, Olivia Colman.

You can check out the video below!

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!