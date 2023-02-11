Ant-Man's Michael Douglas Shares the One Condition for Returning in Fourth Film

Marvel Studios has been having their way at the box office for over ten years and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. The studio is set to launch their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the project is getting ready to hit theaters next week. Early reactions for the film are very strong and hopefully the upcoming reviews keep the same energy. Thor is the only superhero to get a fourth film in the same franchise with Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans were hoping for more Avengers to get the same treatment. Recently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania executive producer Stephen Broussard revealed that the studio is already thinking about a fourth Ant-Man movie, and during the films premiere someone asked one of the stars if they would return for a fourth film. During the red carpet premiere for the film, The Hollywood Reporter asked Michael Douglas if he'd return for a fourth film and he replied almost immediately with "As long as I could die."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think about this? Would you want to see this happen? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!