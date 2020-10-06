Janelle Monae's Antebellum Landing on Blu-ray in November

✖

The past few months have been somewhat uncharted territory for the movie industry, as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many films to essentially forgo a theatrical release and premiere digitally. One of the newest to do so is Antebellum, the Janelle Monae-led horror film that made its debut on PVOD late last month. If you've been waiting to own a physical copy of the genre-bending film, you're in luck. It has been revealed that Antebellum will be arriving in 4K Ultra HD combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, digital, and on demand beginning November 3rd.

“We are thrilled Antebellum will continue its forward march into homes across America. Ultra 4k HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will include never before seen deleted bonus scenes and the ability to go back and catch all the clues you may have missed in the first viewing,” writer-producer-directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz said in a statement. “Antebellum is sure to ignite some really animated conversations around the dinner table this upcoming holiday season.”

Antebellum stars Monáe as Veronica Henley, a successful author who finds herself trapped a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. The film also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

The digital release will include deleted scenes, a two-part documentary called The History in Front of Us: Deconstructing Antebellum, two featurettes, and theatrical trailers.

"Working with Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz has been a dream come true for me," Chirisa told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "As an actor, and this being my first major studio picture and working with these two guys, who, this also happens to be this first like directorial debut. So it's really weird, there are many [firsts] for us. And I think the most exciting thing for me is the journey of the unknown, not only for me personally, and the director, and everybody involved, but I think, for the entire [audience] once this film comes out. To see the kind of impact it will make, and just how well-received it's going to be. So I'm very excited about this particular project."

"This film, in and of itself, has now become something bigger than itself, because it talks directly to the grievances that people of color have been facing in the nation," Chirisa continued.

As mentioned above, Antebellum will arrive in 4K Ultra HD combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, digital, and on demand beginning November 3rd.