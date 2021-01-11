Andy Samberg, Noah Hawley, and Ben Stiller Teaming Up for Sci-Fi Project at Apple

✖

Some of film and television's most beloved creators are teaming up for a new science fiction project. On Monday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Palm Springs' Andy Samberg and Andy Siara are teaming up with actor and producer Ben Stiller and Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley are teaming up for a currently-untitled science fiction dramedy, which has landed at Apple Studios. While the project's title and plot are still a mystery, it has been confirmed that it is based on an original idea from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of animated series such as BoJack Horseman and Undone.

Samberg is set to star in and produce the project, with Siara lined up to write the script and also executive produce. Hawley will be producing the project through his 26 Keys banner, alongside 26 Keys' Dan Seligmann. Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce via Red Hour with the company’s Jackie Cohn executive producing. Bob-Waksberg will also act as a producer. A director is not attached at this time.

This untitled project comes amid the continued critical and awards buzz surrounding Palm Springs, which debuted on Hulu this past summer. The film - which was written by Siara and executive produced by Samberg - follows Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), two guests at a Palm Springs wedding who soon find themselves stuck in an infinite time loop. Earlier this week, the project scored three awards at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards -- Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film, as well as the genre's acting categories for Samberg and Milioti.

"I feel like I'm a part of a cult classic," Tongayi Chirisa, who also appeared in Palm Springs, told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview last year. "And I've always believed that Andy, with his work ethic and just his style, that he's definitely going to be one of the comedy greats in the genre. So for it to have people respond the way they are is just really, really great. I think was a fresh spin on an old narrative that everybody knows too well, and the fact that people are receiving it the way they are means that it's brought a new, fresh twist to it for the new generation. So hopefully it will carry on, and it will carry forward for the next 25, 30 years as one of those films that had made everybody really famous and really successful. You know, it's like 'What were they doing before they became famous?' So hopefully Palm Springs will be one of those films. Or, it could just be people are really bored and have got nothing else to do during the quarantine season, and that's why they're watching it!"

What do you think of Samberg, Stiller, Hawley, and more teaming up for this new Apple Studios project?