Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in April 2022

April is upon us and all of the most popular streaming services around are preparing for the calendar flip with a bunch of new content. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed full streaming arrival calendars for the month of of April. From highly anticipated original shows to beloved movie classics, the biggest streamers in the country are giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to in the month ahead.

Netflix is kicking off the new month with the addition of not one, but two exciting new original movies. The Bubble, a showbiz comedy from director Judd Apatow, and Richard Linklater’s animated drama Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood are both making their debuts on Netflix on April 1st.

If intense and dramatic television is what you’re in the mood for, two potential hits are arriving at the end of the month. April 28th will see the debut of The Offer on Paramount+. The series tells the wild and true story of the making of The Godfather (the films will arrive on Paramount+ on the same day). Also on April 28th, Hulu is premiering the FX original crime series Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield.

You can check out the full April streaming calendar below!

April 1

NETFLIX

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

DISNEY+

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

HBO MAX

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

HULU

Love Me: Complete Season 1

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

BLIND DATE (1987)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

PARAMOUNT+

Jackass (Seasons 1-4)

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

PEACOCK

Along Came Polly, 2004

Apollo 13, 1995

Balls of Fury, 2007

Basketball, 1998

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011

Bowfinger, 1999

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Burn After Reading, 2008

The Change-Up, 2011

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Couples Retreat, 2009

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Elizabeth, 1998

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007

The Family Man, 2000

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Field of Dreams, 1989

For Love of the Game, 1999

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Gandhi, 1982

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

The Good Shepard, 2006

Hook, 1991

Hotel Artemis, 2018

The Hulk, 2003

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Jerk, 1979

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Liar, Liar, 1997

Life, 1999

Mallrats, 1995

Man of Fire, 2004

Man on the Moon, 1999

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Megamind, 2010

Mercury Rising, 1998

Minority Report, 2002

Mortal Engines, 2018

Mystery Men, 1999

Next Friday, 2000

No Escape, 2015

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Office Space, 1999

Paul, 2011

Pretty Woman, 1990

Problem Child, 1990

Problem Child 2, 1991

The Proposal, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Ride Along 2, 2016

Spy Game, 2001

Tower Heist, 2011

The Truth About Charlie, 2002

Undercover Brother, 2002

Waterworld, 1995

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens

Return to Beijing, Season 1

Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Fame 2022

PRIME VIDEO

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 2

HBO MAX

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

PEACOCK

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey

NXT Stand & Deliver

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford

Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)

WrestleMania 38 – Night One

WWE – The Bump

April 3

HULU

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

PEACOCK

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – West Ham v. Everton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins

The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2

World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two

WWE – The Bump

April 4

NETFLIX

Better Call Saul: Season 5

HBO MAX

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

PARAMOUNT+

Carrie

PEACOCK

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea

April 5

NETFLIX

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

HULU

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

MONSTER FAMILY 2: NOBODY’S PERFECT (2021)

PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere

PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)

World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States

April 6

NETFLIX

Furioza — NETFLIX FILM

Green Mothers’ Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

DISNEY+

Moon Knight – Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 “Home School”

HULU

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

PARAMOUNT+

Crank Yankers (Season 5)

Siesta Key (Season 3)

PEACOCK

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Everton

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 7

NETFLIX

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

AGNES (2021)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)

World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada

World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden

PRIME VIDEO

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

NETFLIX

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass — NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Metal Lords — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger & Bunny 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Chasing Mavericks

HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)

HULU

Woke: Complete Season 2

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (2018)

PARAMOUNT+

iCarly Season 2 premiere

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Long Beach – Practice

IndyCar Long Beach – Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves

World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States

World Synchro Championships – Short Program

PRIME VIDEO

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 9

NETFLIX

My Liberation Notes — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Blues — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

AMERICAN SICARIO (2022)

PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears

EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore

IMSA Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Manchester United

Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United

Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham

Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)

Supercross – St. Louis MO

USA Track & Field Bermuda USATF Invite

World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier

World Curling Championships – Semifinal

World Synchro Championships – Free Skate

April 10

NETFLIX

The Call

Nightcrawler

HULU

THE HATING GAME (2021)

PEACOCK

EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins

EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers

IndyCar Long Beach – Race

Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnley

Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool

World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2

World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2

World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game

World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game

April 11

HULU

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

PARAMOUNT+

CMT Awards

PEACOCK

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 12

NETFLIX

Hard Cell — NETFLIX SERIES

The Creature Cases — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Black Mass, 2015

PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)

Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15

April 13

NETFLIX

Almost Happy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Great National Parks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Smother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES

Today We Fix the World — NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

DISNEY+

Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Moon Knight – Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

HULU

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

PEACOCK

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 14

NETFLIX

Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Cecilia premiere

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The Big Break, Season 6

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)

April 15

NETFLIX

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES

Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES

Mai — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

BLACK DEATH (2010)

COMPLIANCE (2012)

DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015)

PARAMOUNT+

Come Dance With Me (Season 1)

Rugrats (10 new episodes)

PEACOCK

EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

PRIME VIDEO

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

April 16

NETFLIX

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Man of God — NETFLIX FILM

PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles

EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs

EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne

EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver

Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Brentford

Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Atlanta, GA

USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions

April 17

HBO MAX

The House, 2017

PEACOCK

EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris

Paris Roubaix Cycling

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley

Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers

April 18

PEACOCK

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)

Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon – Alt Cam

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 19

NETFLIX

Battle Kitty — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

April 20

NETFLIX

The Marked Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Russian Doll: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Turning Point — NETFLIX FILM

Yakamoz S-245 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight – Episode 4

HULU

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)

PEACOCK

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

La Fleche Wallonne Cycling

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 21

NETFLIX

All About Gila — NETFLIX COMEDY

He’s Expecting — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE (2022)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)

April 22

NETFLIX

Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Lives of Lea — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Polar Bear – Premiere

Bear Witness – Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere

HBO MAX

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

PARAMOUNT+

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby

PRIME VIDEO

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 23

HULU

IN THE HEART OF THE SEA (2015)

PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM

Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs

Supercross – Foxborough, MA

April 24

HBO MAX

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

Liege Bastogne Liege Cycling

Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes Cycling

Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton

Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves

Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham

Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton

USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits

April 25

NETFLIX

Big Eyes

HBO MAX

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 26

NETFLIX

David Spade: Nothing Personal — NETFLIX COMEDY

PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)

April 27

NETFLIX

Bullsh*t The Game Show — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Key Art)

Silverton Siege — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Moon Knight – Episode 5

HBO MAX

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

HULU

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

PEACOCK

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 28

NETFLIX

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

HULU

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Offer premiere

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)

PRIME VIDEO

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

NETFLIX

YOUTH v GOV

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — NETFLIX SERIES

Honeymoon with My Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rumspringa — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Snowpiercer, Season 3

HULU

CRUSH (2022)

PERMANENT (2017)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Barber – Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons

PRIME VIDEO

Undone (2022)

I Love America (2022)

April 30

HBO MAX

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil’s Rejects, 2005

PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens

IMSA Laguna Seca

Indycar – Barber

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens

Supercross – Denver, CO